Ethiopians have voted in national and regional elections that the prime minister has billed as proof of his commitment to democracy after decades of repressive rule in Africa's second-most populous nation.

Opposition, however, alleged irregularities.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, 44, oversaw sweeping political and economic reforms after his appointment in 2018 by the ruling coalition.

But some rights activists say those gains are being reversed and complain of abuses in a war in Ethiopia's Tigray region, charges the government denies.

Abiy said last week the vote would be the "first attempt at free and fair elections" in Ethiopia, whose once rapidly growing economy has been hit by conflict and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Results of the vote could reverberate beyond Ethiopia. The Horn of Africa nation is a diplomatic heavyweight in a volatile region, providing peacekeepers to Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan.

It also is one of the world's biggest frontier markets.

Ethiopian opposition party lodges 207 complaints

Also on Monday, an Ethiopian opposition party said it had lodged 207 complaints alleging irregularities during the elections.

Former political prisoner Berhanu Nega told a press conference that observers from his Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice party (Ezema) had been prevented from entering many polling stations in the Amhara region and in the Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples' Region.

Abiy's newly-formed Prosperity Party is the frontrunner in a crowded field of candidates mostly from smaller, ethnically-based parties.

Billboards with his party's lightbulb symbol adorn the capital.

Nega is the only other prominent candidate not running on an ethnic ticket. But his party has struggled to attract support outside cities.

During the last election, the ruling coalition and its allies won all 547 seats.

This time, more than 37 million of Ethiopia's 109 million people are registered to vote, choosing from 46 parties for parliament. The electoral board says more candidates are running this time than in any previous vote.

Voting in Tigray