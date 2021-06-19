Hardliner Iranian cleric Ebrahim Raisi's victory in a presidential election has drawn starkly opposed reactions, with Russia hailing a sign of greater regional stability but some condemning it as a farce.

United States

A State Department spokesperson said the United States regretted Iranians had been denied the chance to vote in a fair election.

"Iranians were denied their right to choose their own leaders in a free and fair electoral process," said the spokesperson.

But Washington would continue talks over Iran's nuclear programme, working with allies and partners.

Israel

Foreign ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said on Twitter that Iran has "elected its most extremist president to date".

Haiat called Raisi "the butcher of Tehran" who "has been rightly denounced by the international community for his direct role in the extrajudicial executions of over 30,000 people".

Raisi was "committed to Iran's rapidly advancing military nuclear programme, his election makes clear Iran's true malign intentions, and should prompt grave concern among the international community".

Russia

"Relations between our countries have been traditionally friendly," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message, saying Raisi's election would help develop "constructive bilateral cooperation in many fields and our partnership in international affairs".

"This responds entirely to the interests of the Russian and Iranian people and goes towards reinforcing regional stability and security," he said.

Syria

Regime leader Bashir al Assad sent his "warmest congratulations" and wished Raisi "success in his new responsibilities ... and steering the country in the face of external pressure".

Hamas