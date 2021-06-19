Ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi has been officially declared the winner of Iran's presidential election, a widely anticipated result after many political heavyweights were barred from running.

Raisi won just shy of 62 percent of the vote in Friday's election, according to official figures released by Interior Minister Aboldreza Rahmani Fazli.

Voter turnout was 48.8 percent of the more than 59 million eligible voters in Friday's election, Fazli said, a record low for a presidential election in the country.

Raeisi garnered 17.92 million votes in Friday's polls, defeating his three rivals in a landslide victory, Fazli announced on Saturday.

Former IRGC chief Mohsen Rezai came second with 3.4 million votes, followed by former top banker Abdol-Nasser Hemmati with 2.4 million and former deputy parliament speaker Ghazizadeh Hashemi with around 1 million votes.

Congratulations have poured in earlier for Raisi on winning the country's presidential election as his rivals conceded even before official results were announced.

Former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati earlier wrote on Instagram to judiciary chief Raisi: "I hope your administration provides causes for pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran, improves the economy and life with comfort and welfare for the great nation of Iran."

Rouhani congratulates people

"I congratulate the people on their choice," said Rouhani after Friday's vote as other candidates also congratulated Raisi. "My official congratulations will come later, but we know who got enough votes in this election and who is elected today by the people."

Raisi did not immediately acknowledge Hemmati's concession, nor that of former Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei, who also conceded the loss.

On Twitter, Rezaei praised Khamenei and the Iranian people for taking part in the vote.