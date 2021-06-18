Iranians have voted in a presidential election in which ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi is seen as all but certain to coast to victory after all serious rivals were barred from running.

After a lacklustre campaign, low turnout was expected on Friday in a country exhausted by a punishing policy of US economic sanctions that has dashed the hopes of many for a brighter future.

The supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, cast the first vote in Tehran and then urged Iran's nearly 60 million eligible voters to follow suit before the scheduled close of polls at midnight (1930 GMT).

"The sooner you perform this task and duty, the better," said the 81-year-old, stressing that voting "serves to build the future" of the Iranian people.

Just over 12 hours into voting, nationwide turnout had reached 37 percent, reported the Fars news agency, as overseas Iranians also cast their ballots in Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon and elsewhere.

After a two-hour extension following calls from some media and the campaigns of candidates, voting officially closed at 2:00 am on Saturday (2130 GMT Friday).

Judiciary chief Raisi is seen as the race's favourite over a lack of real competition, but Iran's presidential elections have regularly led to surprises since 1997.

Results are expected around noon (0730 GMT) Saturday. If no clear winner emerges, a runoff will be held on June 25, defying predictions.

Pictures of often flag-waving voters in Iran dominated state TV coverage, but away from the stations some voiced anger at what they saw as a stage-managed election.

"Whether I vote or not, someone has already been elected," scoffed Tehran shopkeeper Saeed Zareie, referring to pre-election vetting that barred all but seven of the more than 600 hopefuls. "They organise the elections for the media."

READ MORE:Iran votes for new president, with hardline judge tipped to win

Economic woes

Enthusiasm has been dampened further by the economic malaise of spiralling inflation and job losses, deepened by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I'm not a politician, I don't know anything about politics," said Tehran car mechanic Nasrollah. "All families are now facing economic problems. How can we vote for these people who did this to us? It's not right."

Iranian opposition groups abroad and some dissidents at home have urged a boycott of the vote they see as an engineered victory for Raisi, the 60-year-old head of the judiciary, to cement ultraconservative control.

But many queued to vote at schools, mosques and community centres.

Many said they supported Raisi, who has promised an anti-corruption drive, help for the poor, and millions of flats for low-income families.

A nurse named Sahebiyan said she backed Raisi due to his anti-graft credentials and hopes he would "move the country forward ... and save the people from economic, cultural and social deprivation".

READ MORE:Iran's election candidate list thins out as Khamenei urges high turnout