The Turkish foreign minister has highlighted the importance of integrating southeastern European countries, including the Balkans nations, with Euro-Atlantic institutions.

Speaking at the South-East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) foreign ministers summit held in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “Strengthening the EU membership perspectives of the SEECP members is our common goal.”

“The EU can become a global actor only when all Southeast European countries become members of the bloc,” Cavusoglu said.

“We call for the immediate start of accession negotiations with Tirana and Skopje,” he said, referring to the capitals of Albania and North Macedonia.

This year’s summit under the term presidency of Turkey also marked the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the South-East European Cooperation Process.

“23 years ago, when we assumed the term presidency of this process for the first time, we held a summit in Antalya,” Cavusoglu recalled.

“We discussed the Charter on Good-Neighborly Relations, which is the basic document of SEECP, for the first time at the Antalya Summit, he said, adding: “Since then, we have come a long way to realize our common goals.”

“Today, there is a Southeast Europe (group) that seeks solutions to problems through dialogue.”

Next term president to be Greece