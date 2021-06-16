News about Saif al Islam’s return to Libyan political theatre is once again making the rounds but experts say there are still major hurdles that will most likely block his ambitions to run for president of Libya in December - or even in the years to come.

Saif al Islam is the second of eight sons of the late Libyan revolutionary turned long-time ruler of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi.

In the last few years, various reports have repeatedly emerged that Saif al Islam wishes to run for country’s presidency.

However, most recently, his aides while speaking to The Times said Saif al Islam is ready to enter Libya’s political scene and public life and will be soon making a statement in this regard.

Abdulkader Assad, the chief editor of The Libya Observer and Libya Alahrar English tells TRT World that Saif al Islam is “directly involved in war crimes against Libyans during the February 2011 revolution”. The International Criminal Court has a warrant out for his arrest.

“Another thing is the Libyan mentality of tribal vendetta, and the gap the Gaddafi regime created in the social fabric, in Libya to the extent that his re-emergence could trigger a very complex war and retaliatory attacks, if elected of course.”

On the other hand, Associate Professor of political sciences at Istanbul Medeniyet University, Veysel Kurt tells TRT World that Saif Gaddafi has no place in the future of Libyan politics but is trying to take advantage of the existing chaos in the country.

“A chaotic environment that has continued for years has led to various interrogations in part of the Libyan people. Some people are trying to create a perception that the Gaddafi era was more stable, and Saif Gaddafi wants to use it,” Kurt says.

“He is trying to convince international actors that there was more stability in the country during his father's forty years of dictatorship. Saif Gaddafi has no merit, although it is now known that he has held talks with many countries, I do not expect such a development,” he adds.

Since his disappearance from public life in 2011 when he was captured by rebels in the Libyan desert following the killing of his father, Saif al Islam was sentenced to death in 2015 and was freed in 2017. As per the rumours, he was hidden in Zintan city which is located in northwestern Libya.

Saif al Islam’s aides argues that he was planning to run for elections scheduled for December 24 following the UN-brokered process this year. They added that Saif al Islam was reluctant to do so as his nomination would need to be ratified by an election law which could be potentially prevented by his opponents.