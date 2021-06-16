The Organization of American States' Permanent Council has approved a resolution condemning the arrest in Nicaragua of presidential pre-candidates, restrictions imposed on political parties and calling for the immediate release of political prisoners.

In a virtual meeting on Tuesday, 26 countries voted in favour of the resolution while Nicaragua, Bolivia and St Vincent and the Grenadines voted against it. Mexico, Honduras, Argentina, Belize and Dominica abstained.

In recent weeks, Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega’s government has rounded up 13 opposition leaders, including four presidential challengers for the November 7 elections. They face allegations ranging from money laundering to crimes against the state.

Last week, the US Treasury imposed sanctions on several people close to Ortega, including his daughter.

Ortega has maintained that massive street protests that erupted after reforms to the social security system in 2018 were actually an attempt to remove him from office with foreign backing.

Weekend arrests

Nicaraguan police arrested and jailed five prominent opponents of Ortega over the weekend, including one-time rebel allies who denounced the detentions as an assault on democracy.

The arrests beginning late on Saturday marked a deepening political crisis in the Central American nation, ahead of the November election in which the leftist Ortega, 75, is seeking to extend his 14 years as president.

Over the past few weeks, a dozen opposition figures have been arrested on orders from Ortega's security apparatus, including four declared presidential rivals.