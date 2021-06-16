A car bomb explosion at a military base in the Colombian border city of Cucuta has wounded 36 people, the defence minister said, casting blame for the attack on leftist rebels.

Tuesday's explosion took place at a base used by the 30th Army Brigade in the northeastern city near the border with Venezuela.

"We reject and repudiate this vile and terrorist act which sought to attack the soldiers of Colombia," Defence Minister Diego Molano told journalists.

"Thirty-six people were injured. Three of them with a degree of gravity."

One of the wounded has had surgery, Molano said, and 29 are hospitalised.

Two men drove a white Toyota truck into the base after passing themselves off as officials, he said, adding there were two explosions.

'Cowardly terrorist attack'

"Because of the explosion of a vehicle inside the 30th Army Brigade in the city of Cucuta, I have instructed Defence Minister Diego Molano to go to the city and carry out the investigations that will allow us to clear up this lamentable situation," President Ivan Duque said on Twitter.

Despite a 2016 peace deal with Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, Colombia's military continues to battle National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, crime gangs and former FARC members who reject the accord.

The ELN, FARC dissidents and crime gangs are all present in sometimes-restive Norte de Santander province, where the 30th Brigade operates.