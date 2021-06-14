Nicaragua's government has defended the arrests of 13 opposition figures, including four presidential hopefuls, claiming they are "usurpers" funded by the United States to topple President Daniel Ortega.

Five more opposition figures were detained on Sunday, including four from the Unamos opposition party.

The government said on Monday they had been detained on charges of "inciting foreign intervention" by the US.

Unamos, formerly known as the Sandinista Renewal Movement (MRS), is made up largely of dissidents who split from Ortega's Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN) because they disagreed with his leadership.

The opposition figures received "millions of dollars in cash from the American public though USAID," the government said in a document.

'Campaign of terror'

Nicaragua has come under fire internationally for the arrests, which began on June 2 when Cristiana Chamorro, the daughter of former president Violeta Barrios de Chamorro was held under house arrest.