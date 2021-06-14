The trial of deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has gone under way, more than four months after a military coup, with junta witnesses testifying the Nobel laureate flouted coronavirus restrictions and illegally imported walkie-talkies.

On Monday, the court heard a police force major testify that Suu Kyi broke coronavirus restrictions during last year's elections that her National League for Democracy (NLD) party won in a landslide, her lawyer Min Min Soe told AFP on Monday.

Another police major testified on separate charges accusing her of illegally importing and possessing walkie-talkies, she added.

Near daily protests have rocked Myanmar since the generals' February 1 putsch.

A mass uprising has been met with a brutal military crackdown that has killed more than 850 civilians, according to a local monitoring group.

The junta has brought an eclectic raft of charges against the Nobel laureate, including claims she accepted illegal payments of gold and violated a colonial-era secrecy law.

Suu Kyi "paid keen attention" throughout the hearing, another member of her legal team, Khin Maung Zaw said in a statement.

Human Rights Watch said that the allegations being heard in a special court in the capital, Naypyitaw, are “bogus and politically motivated” with the intention of nullifying the victory and preventing Suu Kyi from running for office again.

“This trial is clearly the opening salvo in an overall strategy to neuter Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy party as a force that can challenge military rule in the future,” said Phil Robertson, the organisation's deputy Asia director.

Journalists were barred from proceedings in the special court in the capital Naypyidaw, but an AFP reporter said there was a heavy police presence outside.

Suu Kyi's lawyers – who have struggled to gain access to their client – have said they expect the trial to wrap up by July 26.

"I'm confident Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will overcome this trial," Khin Maung Zaw told AFP after the hearing.

"And she seems quite determined to assert her rights, whatever the results."

A separate trial is scheduled to start on Tuesday over sedition charges she faces alongside ousted president Win Myint and another senior member of the NLD.

If convicted of all charges, Suu Kyi, 75, faces more than a decade in jail.

"It is a show trial motivated only by political reasons," Debbie Stothard, Coordinator of the Alternative ASEAN Network on Burma, told AFP.