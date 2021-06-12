Group of Seven leaders have brought pledges to share vaccine doses and make a fairer global economy to a seaside summit in England, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus pandemic should not be allowed to leave a “lasting scar” on the world.

The wealthy nations’ leaders were all smiles and unity as Johnson greeted them on the freshly raked sand of Carbis Bay, but they jostled over who was doing most to help the world’s poorer nations fight Covid-19.

Recovery from the pandemic was set to dominate their discussions, and members of the wealthy democracies club committed to sharing at least 1 billion vaccine shots with struggling countries.

That includes a pledge from US President Joe Biden to share 500 million doses, and a promise from Johnson for another 100 million shots.

Host Britain said the G-7 will also announce a package of measures aimed at reducing the chances of another pandemic. The UK government said the grandly titled “Carbis Bay Declaration” will aim for a 100-day goal to develop vaccines, treatments and diagnostics for future disease and to bolster surveillance for new illnesses.

'Let's not repeat the mistakes'

The group will also pledge to strengthen the World Health Organization, which former President Donald Trump pulled out of and Biden rejoined.

Johnson said the goal of the measures was “to make sure that never again will we be caught unawares.”

Opening three days of talks in Cornwall, southwest England, Johnson warned that world leaders must not repeat errors made over the past 18 months – or those made in the recovery from the 2008 global financial crisis.

“It is vital that we don’t repeat the mistake of the last great crisis, the last great economic recession in 2008, when the recovery was not uniform across all parts of society,” he said after leaders posed for a formal “family photo” by the sea.

“And I think what’s gone wrong with this pandemic, and what risks being a lasting scar, is that I think the inequalities may be entrenched,” Johnson added.

The leaders of the G-7 – which also includes the United States Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan – hope the meeting at the resort will also energise the global economy. Beneath moody dark skies, the group walked away from the photo as cheerful as children who had just built a sand castle.

As Johnson led the politicians off the beach, French President Emmanuel Macron threw his arm around the shoulders of Biden, whom he was meeting for the first time.

The White House later said the two men discussed Covid-19 and counterterrorism efforts in the Sahel region of Africa and would have a meeting on Saturday.

Facing criticism that they are hogging vaccines, the leaders are competing to be the global champion of so many wounded by the virus. With 3.7 million people lost in the pandemic, the world’s richest democracies are eager to show themselves the champions of the afflicted.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she hoped the summit would show the world “we’re not just thinking of ourselves."

Macron sought to underscore that, noting that France had already shipped vaccine doses to the world’s – and gently chiding countries that have not by urging in a tweet for “clear goals” and “concrete commitments.”

For Johnson, the first G-7 summit in two years – last year’s was scuttled by the pandemic – is a chance to set out his vision of a post-Brexit “globa

l Britain” as a mid-sized country with an outsized role in international problem-solving.

Dinner with royal family

On Friday Queen Elizabeth II – Britain's biggest global star – travelled from Windsor Castle near London for a reception with the leaders and their spouses at the Eden Project, a futuristic botanical garden housed inside domes that features the world's largest indoor rainforest.

The 95-year-old monarch drew laughter from her guests as she chided them during a group photo session: “Are you supposed to be looking as if you’re enjoying yourself?”

Senior royals – including heir to the throne Prince Charles, his son Prince William and William’s wife, Kate – joined the leaders for the reception and a dinner of roasted turbot, Cornish new potatoes and greens with wild garlic pesto cooked by a local chef.