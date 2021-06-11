Blimps of Joe Biden and Boris Johnson floated off the Cornish coast as hundreds of protesters targeted the G7 summit in southwest England to demand action on the climate, poverty and Covid-19 pandemic.

As leaders of some of the world's richest nations gather in picturesque Cornwall, so have dozens of campaign groups that want to court publicity for their causes and send a message to the Western political elite.

Several hundred climate activists — some dressed as blackbirds as a symbol of warning and others banging drums — gathered in St Ives, just a stone's throw from the heavily guarded G7 summit venue at Carbis Bay, and marched along the beach.

Protesters urge elite to do more

"Carbis Bay is where the most powerful leaders in the world are," said Jenny Shackleford, 59, who with along with her husband Murray, 55, was dressed as a blackbird. She had walked for 6 days to get to St Ives.

"We are terrified what will happen if they don’t take action," she said. Her husband said that G7 leaders had to do more than simply make grand promises that people have heard over and over again.

Behind police cordons and layers of security, the leaders from the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Italy, and Canada gathered for a three-day summit that they hope will show the West can still act decisively on major global issues.

READ MORE:G7 summit kicks off with virus, global economy and climate driving agenda

There is, though, some scepticism from many protesters.

"We want the real Boris Johnson, Joe Biden and other G7 leaders gathering in Cornwall to be like these blimps and join the wave of hope," said Jamie Drummond from the Crack the Crises group which organised the blimp protest.