Two television debates on Saturday and Tuesday between seven candidates and a brief look at their backgrounds promises a lacklustre presidential election in Iran.

Nevertheless, these elections are significant because they reveal the banality of a theocratic regime which has, for over 42 years, eliminated all opposition and starved itself of dynamic thinking, debate and discussion.

The favourite in the heavily choreographed contest slated for June 18 is the hardline Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raisi, around whom there has been much image-building. Saeed Jalili, the former chief negotiator at nuclear talks is said to be the second choice. Both have been unsuccessful candidates in previous presidential elections. Raisi received just over fifteen million votes in 2017 and Jalili over four million in 2013.

There are three other hardline candidates, including the former IRGC commander, Mohsen Rezai. Two others are running independently: Abdul-Nasser Hemmati, the former Central Bank governor, and Mohsen Mehralizadeh, who claims he will build the third Reform government, following in the footsteps of the popular former president Mohammad Khatami.

Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, stands accused of manipulating elections for over twenty years by selecting favourites. Indeed in 1989, he ascended to the top post himself through machinations by the then-powerful Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. In 2005 he pushed aside the same man, the centrist Rafsanjani, in favour of the novice hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

In 2009, his repeated support of Ahmadinejad led to the largest anti-establishment demonstrations led by the “Green Movement”.

Since then, harsh crackdowns have intensified and with it deep resentment, especially amongst the modern educated, women and the young. President Hassan Rouhani’s failure to improve the political situation or reverse the devastating impact of US sanctions on Iran’s economy means that anger is high and turnout is expected to be very low.

To win votes, candidates boast about caring about women’s conditions. But their proposals are condescending.

Raisi says he has created a green area in Mashhad for women’s gymnastics; Jalili proposed additional care for women in need, and Mehralizadeh criticises harsh messages about women’s headscarves, proposing “they should just be given notice”.

“Debates are so shallow,” the veteran centrist Mohamad Atrianfar told Sazandegi newspaper. “People don’t even know most of the candidates.”

“Election processes are not important,” a centrist spokesperson, Hossein Marashi, told a Clubhouse chatroom sarcastically. “What’s important is the results.”

Endemic manipulation of elections has discredited the regime and wiped away not only independent political thinking but any semblance of political variation. Gone are the days you could point to candidates as being conservative, centrist or reformist, or indeed falling somewhere on the left to right of the political spectrum.

This has in turn led to a weak political structure in which there are no political parties or institutions. Few small parties seem to be more interested in “pleasing the establishment than the public,” says Communications Minister, Mohammad-Javad Azari-Jahromi.