A Moscow court has branded political organisations headed by jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny as "extremist," banning their work and rendering staff liable to criminal prosecution.

A statement by the Moscow City Court on Wednesday said Navalny's regional network offices and his anti-corruption organisation had been labelled extremist and banned with immediate effect.

Navalny vowed to continue working to oppose the Russian authorities after the court order.

Navalny said in an Instagram post from his penal colony outside Moscow that while his supporters must change how they work, "We will not retreat from our goals and ideas. This is our country and we have no other."

Extremism label carries prison terms for activists

The ruling, part of a multi-pronged Kremlin strategy to steamroll the opposition, sends a tough message one week before President Vladimir Putin holds a summit meeting with US President Joe Biden in Geneva.

The extremism label also carries lengthy prison terms for activists who have worked with the organisations, anyone who donated to them, and even those who simply shared the groups’ materials.

Navalny, Putin's most ardent political foe, was arrested in January upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin — an accusation that Russian officials reject.

In February, Navalny was given a 2 1/2-year prison term for violating the terms of a suspended sentence from a 2014 embezzlement conviction that he dismissed as politically motivated.

Lawyer Yevgeny Smirnov said during the hearing that stretched into the evening hours that the prosecutors' motion was intended to bar Navalny's associates from running for public office.

"This case has been linked to the law that bans all those who are connected with the Foundation for Fighting Corruption from getting elected," Smirnov said.

The court session, lasting more than 12 hours, was held behind closed doors on grounds that classified materials would be discussed.

The judge rejected a defence appeal to allow Navalny to take part via a video link from prison and dismissed other motions by the defense. Lawyers said they would appeal the ruling.

Navalny's offices in dozens of Russian regions already shut down in April after prosecutors issued an injunction to suspend their activities pending the court ruling, but the opposition leader's associates have vowed to continue their work in different formats.

Anti-Kremlin protests

His foundation, started 10 years ago, has relentlessly targeted senior government officials with colourful and widely watched videos that detail corruption allegations against them.

One of its latest productions, which has received 117 million views on YouTube, claimed that a lavish palace on the shores of the Black Sea was built for Putin through an elaborate corruption scheme. The Kremlin has denied any links to Putin.

Navalny also has relied on his offices across Russia to organise anti-Kremlin protests and implement his Smart Voting strategy — a project to support the candidates most likely to defeat those from the Kremlin’s dominant United Russia party in various elections.