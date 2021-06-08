Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko has signed legislation toughening protest laws, raising the stakes of a crackdown following his disputed re-election last year.

The laws mean anyone who has been charged with taking part in two unauthorised protests may be jailed for three years over a repeat offence, according to government documents published online.

"Extremist activity" — or promoting it — is punishable by up to six years. Financing it carries a maximum term of five years, the documents show.

The independent Tut.by news website, which was recently raided by authorities, said it was difficult to determine what activities could be deemed extremist under the new laws.

Russian model?

Belarus's neighbour and ally Russia has used similar allegations against religious and nationalist groups, and recently used the label to target supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny.

The new legislation also envisions up to seven years in prison for "violence or the threat of using violence" against police, and a maximum of three years in prison for resisting police.

Several protesters were recently handed lengthy terms on these charges related to the rallies that erupted following Lukashenko's claim to a sixth presidential term in August.