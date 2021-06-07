More than a million Mexican schoolchildren have returned to classrooms around the country for the first time in more than a year thanks to an easing of pandemic lockdown measures.

"I'm excited and a little nervous to see my classmates again," said nine-year-old Iris Garcia, who was welcomed back to school in Mexico City on Monday by teachers with antibacterial gel and a thermometer.

She wore a mask and was accompanied by her grandfather, who had submitted a medical certificate for her ruling out any symptoms of Covid-19.

Schools in 13 of Mexico's 32 states have been authorised by the government to reopen classrooms following several months of declines in coronavirus cases and deaths.

The Education Ministry said that 1.6 million children at more than 24,000 schools attended face-to-face classes on Monday.

The return is voluntary and most students have yet to go back.

Those that do will only be able to attend twice a week for four hours a day, and will be offered two additional days of online classes.

Worst hit by pandemic

Millions of Mexican children have been undergoing distance learning since August last year, posing a challenge for disadvantaged families with no TV or internet.

With more than a quarter of a million Covid-19 deaths, Mexico is one of the countries worst hit by the pandemic.