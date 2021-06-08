Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has labeled as a "terrorist attack" the killing of four members of a Muslim family, who were run down by a man driving a pick-up truck in London, Ontario.

A man driving a pick-up truck slammed into a Muslim family in Canada's Ontario province, killing four members and wounding the fifth in a terror attack on Sunday evening that police and officials confirm was premeditated and motivated by anti-Islam hatred.

The attacker wearing a vest "like body armour" fled the scene but was arrested at a mall seven kilometres (four miles) from the intersection in London, Ontario where the attack happened, said Detective Superintendent Paul Waight on Monday.

The extended family issued a statement identifying the dead as Madiha Afzal, 44; her husband Salman Afzal, 46; their daughter Yumna, 15; and a 74-year-old grandmother whose name was withheld. The hospitalised boy was identified as Fayez.

"There is evidence that this was a planned, premeditated act, motivated by hate. It is believed that these victims were targeted because they were Muslim," he told a news conference.

Canada's Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair described it as a "horrific act of Islamophobia."

"They believe the family was targeted because of their faith, and that the attacker was motivated by his hatred of Muslims," he said.

"This killing was no accident. This was a terrorist attack, motivated by hatred, in the heart of one of our communities," Trudeau said during a speech at the House of Commons on Tuesday.

'Act of terror' against a model family

“Everyone who knew Salman and the rest of the Afzal family know the model family they were as Muslims, Canadians and Pakistanis,” the statement said.

“They worked extremely hard in their fields and excelled. Their children were top students in their school and connected strongly with spiritual their identity."

A fundraising webpage said the mother was working on a PhD in civil engineering at Western University in London and her husband was a physiotherapist and cricket enthusiast.