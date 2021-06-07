At least 43 people have been killed and dozens injured after a packed Pakistani inter-city train ploughed into another express that had derailed just minutes earlier.

The pre-dawn collision took place on Monday after the Millat Express train derailed and the Sir Syed Express train hit it soon after in Ghotki district of Sindh province, said Usman Abdullah, a deputy commissioner.

Umar Tufail, a senior Daharki police officer, said 43 people were killed and dozens injured.

Local farmers and villagers were the first to join passengers in trying to pull survivors from the crumpled carriages, reaching into broken windows and roof hatches.

As daylight broke, up to 20 passengers remained trapped in the wreckage of the Millat Express and authorities were trying to arrange heavy machinery to rescue those still trapped.

“The challenge for us is to quickly rescue those passengers who are still trapped in the wreckage," Tufail said.

Fida Mastoi, deputy chief of police of the nearby Sukkur city, noted that there were an average of 900-1000 passengers on the two trains. The Pakistani army also participated in the rescue efforts.

Communication problems hinder rescue work

Gul Mohammad, who works with the Edhi Foundation ambulance service, said communication problems were hindering the coordination of the rescue efforts.

"I am talking to you as I stand on the rooftop of my ambulance for better signal," he said.

"We tumbled upon each other, but that was not so fatal," Akhtar Rajput, a passenger on the train that derailed, said.

"Then another train hit us from nowhere, and that hit us harder. When I regained my senses, I saw passengers lying around me, some were trying to get out of the coach."

"I was disoriented and trying to figure out what happened to us when the other train hit," Shahid, another passenger, said.

The Millat Express was heading from Karachi to Lala Musa when it derailed, its carriages strewn over the tracks as the Sir Syed Express from Rawalpindi arrived minutes later in the opposite direction, smashing into it.