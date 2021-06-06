Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union party has scored a convincing win in the final regional vote before the first general election in 16 years not to feature the veteran chancellor, giving a major boost to her conservative would-be successor.

The CDU under new party chief Armin Laschet won around 36 percent of the vote in Saxony-Anhalt, first results showed on Sunday, well ahead of the second place far-right party AfD on 22.5 percent.

"This is essentially a sensationally good result," CDU general secretary Paul Ziemiak said.

"The CDU has won this election clearly."

Merkel's party has been a dominant force in the former East German state of Saxony-Anhalt for decades, topping all but one edition of state elections there since reunification in 1990.

But there had been jitters ahead of the vote as pollsters had foreseen a neck-and-neck race between the CDU and the anti-immigration Alternative for Germany (AfD).

Ralf Brinkhaus, who heads the conservatives' parliamentary group, said Sunday's clear result "gives us tailwind" for the national election.

"That is also a success for Armin Laschet," he added.

Laschet bounces back

Nominated as conservative chancellor candidate in April, Laschet inherited a series of problems including anger over the government's pandemic management and a corruption scandal involving shady coronavirus mask contracts.

At Germany's last regional elections in March – in the states of Rhineland Palatinate and Baden-Wuerttemberg – the CDU suffered its worst ever results in both states.

Laschet himself had also suffered from weak popularity, following damaging infighting within the conservatives for the chancellor candidate nomination.

