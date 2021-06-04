WORLD
Nigeria 'indefinitely' suspends Twitter in country
Social media giant was being used for activities "capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence," officials say.
Decision comes two days after the social media giant deleted a remark on President Muhammadu Buhari's official account for breaking its regulations. / Reuters
June 4, 2021

Nigeria has announced it was suspending Twitter operations in the country, saying the platform was being used for activities "capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence."

The Information Ministry said the federal government had ''suspended (Twitter) indefinitely," in a statement on Friday that came two days after the social media giant deleted a remark on President Muhammadu Buhari's official account for breaking its regulations.

Twitter was still working in Nigeria soon after the statement.

When asked about the decision, ministry special assistant Segun Adeyemi told AFP news agency: "I can't answer technicalities ... operations will be suspended indefinitely."

Undermining corporate existence?

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said the government made the move because of "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".

He did not spell out what form the suspension would take or give more details on the undermining activities.

A spokesperson for Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the suspension.

Buhari's post threatening to punish groups blamed for attacks on government buildings was removed for violating Twitter's "abusive behaviour" policy, the company said on Wednesday. 

READ MORE:How reliable is Twitter?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
