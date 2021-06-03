Denmark's parliament has passed a law enabling the Nordic country to relocate asylum seekers to countries outside Europe, defying calls to abandon the plans from NGOs and the United Nations, both of which fear an erosion of refugee rights.

The move to pass the bill, with 70 lawmakers voting in favour and 24 against on Thursday, is an apparent break with the European Union's efforts to overhaul Europe's broken migration and asylum rules, an extremely divisive subject within the bloc.

The European Commision responded by saying the bloc has "fundamental concerns" about the law.

The bill would allow Denmark to move asylum seekers arriving on Danish soil to asylum centres in a partner country, potentially outside Europe, where they would have their asylum cases reviewed and possibly obtain protection in that country.

The bill was proposed by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's Social Democrats.

"If you apply for asylum in Denmark, you know that you will be sent back to a country outside Europe, and therefore we hope that people will stop seeking asylum in Denmark," the government party's immigration speaker Rasmus Stoklund told broadcaster DR earlier on Thursday.

READ MORE: Denmark to become first European nation to deport Syrian refugees

"External processing of asylum claims raises fundamental questions about both the access to asylum procedures and effective access to protection," said a spokesperson for the European Commission, Adalbert Jahnz.

"It is not possible under existing EU rules or proposals under the new pact for migration and asylum," he said, adding that the right to claim asylum was a fundamental one in the bloc.

Candidate countries

The wealthy Scandinavian nation, which has gained notoriety for its hardline immigration policies over the last decade, has a declared goal of receiving zero asylum seekers and instead aims to only accept refugees under the UN's quota system.

Denmark has yet to reach an agreement with a partner country, but Stoklund said it was negotiating with several candidate countries.