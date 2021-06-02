Social media influencers in France with hundreds of thousands of followers have said a mysterious advertising agency offered to pay them if they agreed to smear Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine with negative fake stories.

French YouTuber Léo Grasset was among those contacted.

He said on Tuesday that he was offered a potentially lucrative but also hush-hush deal to make bogus claims that Pfizer's vaccine poses a deadly risk and that regulators and mainstream media are covering up the supposed dangers.

Grasset, who has 1.1 million subscribers on YouTube, says he refused.

Other France-based influencers with sizeable audiences on Twitter, Instagram and other platforms also said they were contacted with similar offers of payment for posts.

Disinformation campaign

The person who contacted Grasset identified himself as Anton and said his agency has a "quite considerable" budget for what he described as an "information campaign" about "Covid-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer."

Specifically, Anton asked for a 45- to 60-second video on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube to say that "the mortality rate of the Pfizer vaccine is 3 times greater than the AstraZeneca" and querying why the European Union is buying it.

"This is a monopoly and is causing harm to public health," Anton claimed of EU's purchases.

He refused in a follow-up email to divulge who is financing the disinformation campaign, saying: "The client prefers to remain incognito."

Mysterious firm

Grasset shared the email exchanges with The Associated Press.

The smear effort drew a withering response from French Health Minister Olivier Veran who called it pathetic, dangerous and irresponsible, arguing it doesn't work.

The person who contacted Grasset said he works for an advertising agency called Fazze.

A website for Fazze used to give a London address but that had been scrubbed from the site on Tuesday. Companies House, where British firms are registered, has no record of Fazze.