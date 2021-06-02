Embarrassing leaks that show the US National Security Agency (NSA) spied on high-ranking European Union leaders for years have opened up old wounds of distrust between close military and diplomatic allies.

What has worried EU politicians even more is that Denmark's military intelligence service - the FE - cooperated with the NSA in a sophisticated eavesdropping scheme that targeted German Chancellor Angela Merkel among others.

The revelations came in a pan-European media investigation led by Danish public broadcaster, Danmarks Radio, which said the NSA used Denmark's internet cables to retrieve calls and text messages of high-ranking officials from Germany, Sweden, Norway and France between 2012 and 2014.

Even though the details of NSA’s spy operation that focused on Europe have emerged in the past, the new information comes when President Biden is only months into office, while Washington is seeking to coordinate with European allies on a host of issues including Iran’s nuclear programme.

“Intelligence collection against allies suggests a lack of trust in what is being shared in normal diplomatic exchanges,” said Ewan Lawson, an associate fellow at the London-based Royal United Services Institute (RUSI).

“Key European states have taken different positions to the US on a number of issues, perhaps most notably on relations with Russia and China.”

Reports of a sophisticated US spy network first surfaced in 2013 when the NSA analyst Edward Snowden leaked documents showing how Washington was spying on American citizens and allies in other countries.

“US intelligence collection against allies was part of the Snowden leaks and as such, this is not new and given it is relatively historical it is unlikely to have a significant effect on US relations with France and Germany,” said Lawson.

Nevertheless, the European politicians have reacted angrily. Clement Beaune, France’s Europe Minister, referred to the spying news as “extremely serious”.

A penalty for dissent

Sami Hamdi, the managing director of International Interest, a global risk and intelligence consultancy, said that Washington has been concerned for years that Europe might take an independent approach towards its foes China and Russia.

Some European countries, such as Italy, have gone their own way and signed agreements to participate in China’s Belt and Road Initiative - a multibillion dollar infrastructure investment project that the US says Beijing is using to expand its global influence.