YPG/PKK terrorists kill several civilians, injure dozens in northern Syria
YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire to disperse the protesters and detained many civilians during the past two days who had participated in the popular movement against the terror group's forced recruitment of children.
Residents of northwestern Syria's Manbij city protest the YPG/PKK terror group's child recruitments. / AA
June 1, 2021

At least eight civilians have been killed and 27 others injured since Monday as a result of gunfire by the YPG/PKK terror group on protesters in northern Syria's Manbij region.

The protests against the YPG/PKK's forced recruitment of children started in the town center of Manbij and in the rural areas, and continue to grow despite restrictions imposed by the terror group.

The demonstrators demand an end to detentions, the abolition of "conscription" and the prosecution of terrorists who opened fire on demonstrators.

YPG/PKK terrorists opened fire to disperse the protesters and detained many civilians who had participated in the popular movement in the last two days.

Amid the continued demonstrations, the terrorist organisation reportedly dispatched dozens of its members from northern Raqqa province and its surroundings to Manbij.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK terror group which Turkey, the US, UK and EU recognise as a terrorist organisation. The outfit has waged an armed campaign against the Turkish and states in the region that has claimed more than 40,000 lives during the past four decades.

READ MORE:The US denies ties between the YPG and PKK. This is how they're linked

Support for people of Manbij

A show of support was held for the people of Manbij in the Azez district of northern Syria.

The demonstrators chanted slogans including “Manbij is free and will remain free” and "We stand with the people of Manbij".

Also, the Syrian Interim Government slammed the terrorist group firing on protesters in Manbij, and called on the international community to fulfill its responsibility for the protection of civilians in the district.

Furthermore, Syria Clans and Tribes Council (SKAM) also voiced support for people of Manbij.

“We follow the events in Manbij with concern. We support the rightful uprising of the people of Manbij with all our means. The YPG/PKK is a terrorist group that serves non-national and separatist projects,” SKAM said in a statement.

The group also called on the people of Manbij to support the Syrian National Army (SNA) to save them from the terrorists.

READ MORE: Exclusive: PKK/YPG conscripting minors as it struggles with recruitment

What's happening in Manbij?

People in Manbij, where Arabs make up 90 percent of the population, have been protesting the forced recruitment of their children since Monday.

On Monday, hundreds of people gathered in Manbij's district center and surrounding neighbourhoods to protest the terror group.

The same day, at least one civilian was killed and three others were injured when terrorists opened fire on the people protesting against the forced recruitments.

The terrorist organisation YPG/PKK imposes mandatory "military service" on girls and boys born between 1990 and 2003. It forcibly recruits Arab children and teens in several areas, including Manbij, Ayn al Arab (Kobani), Qamishli, Malikiyah, Hasakah, Raqqa, and Deir Ez Zor.

Documenting the violations against civilians in Syria, the Syrian Network for Human Rights, in its report released on May 22, said nearly 3,800 civilians are forcibly held in detention centers established by the YPG/PKK-led SDF.

RAD MORE: US military report reveals YPG/PKK terrorists still use child recruits

