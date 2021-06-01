At least three bombs have rattled the Afghan capital Kabul killing at least 10 people and plunging the city into darkness, an Afghan government spokesman said.

Two bombs exploded in quick succession in separate locations of a west Kabul neighbourhood late on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and wounding a dozen others, said deputy Interior Ministry spokesman Said Hamid Rushan.

A third bomb heavily damaged an electrical grid station in north Kabul, said Sangar Niazai, a spokesman for the government power supply department.

The initial two bombings, both targeting minivans, happened in a mostly ethnic Hazara area of the capital, said Rushan.

'Withdrawal going well'

In a controversial statement, NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg later announced that the military organisation’s pullout from Afghanistan was going well, without making a reference to the series of attacks that not only claimed 10 lives, but plunged the country's capital, Kabul, into darkness.

NATO has helped provide security in Afghanistan for almost two decades, but it now believes the government and armed forces it has trained are strong enough to stand on their own in the conflict-torn country without the help of international troops.

NATO took charge of security efforts in Afghanistan in 2003, two years after a US-led coalition ousted the Taliban for harbouring former Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Ladin. Fewer than 9,000 troops remain, including up to 3,500 US personnel, and they are scheduled to leave by September 11 at the latest.

Indiscriminate slaughter

The first exploded near the home of a prominent Hazara leader, Mohammad Mohaqiq, and in front of a Shia mosque. Most Hazaras are Shias. The second bomb also targeted a minivan but Rushan said details were still being collected.

Police cordoned off the two areas and investigators were sifting through the rubble.