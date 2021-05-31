TÜRKİYE
Turkish intelligence nabs FETO terror group member abroad, brings back home
Selahaddin Gulen, relative of the terror group's ringleader Fetullah Gulen who had fled abroad, was nabbed and brought back to Turkey, according to a security source.
The exact location of Selahaddin Gulen's arrest has yet to be determined. / AA
May 31, 2021

The Turkish intelligence has nabbed a member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) abroad and brought him back to Turkey.

Selahaddin Gulen, who is a relative of FETO’s ringleader Fetullah Gulen, had fled abroad with the help of the terror group’s covert structure, a security source said on Monday, while asking not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Selahaddin Gulen, who was being sought for being a member of an armed terror group, is also learned to be related to the so-called advisory committee members and senior members of the terror group.

He had escaped the country on the instructions of the terror group’s ringleader.

He was brought back to Turkey in an operation conducted by the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), the source said.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

FETO is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
