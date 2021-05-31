The Turkish intelligence has nabbed a member of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) abroad and brought him back to Turkey.

Selahaddin Gulen, who is a relative of FETO’s ringleader Fetullah Gulen, had fled abroad with the help of the terror group’s covert structure, a security source said on Monday, while asking not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Selahaddin Gulen, who was being sought for being a member of an armed terror group, is also learned to be related to the so-called advisory committee members and senior members of the terror group.

He had escaped the country on the instructions of the terror group’s ringleader.