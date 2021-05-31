Israeli opposition parties are gradually coalescing towards an alliance that could finally bring down the curtains on one of Israel's longest-serving prime ministers, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Even by Israeli standards, Netanyahu’s tenure has been controversial, with three corruption cases hanging over his head. Netanyahu's wife, Sara Netanyahu, was also found guilty of misusing public funds in 2019.

Netanyahu has managed to "completely demolish Israeli politics by creating a pro-Netanyahu and an anti-Netanyahu camp," says Rami Younis, a Palestinian writer and filmmaker living in the Israeli city of Haifa.

That polarisation of Israeli politics could now be Netanyahu's undoing.

"I believe Netanyahu's era is behind us," says Younis speaking to TRT World following the ultra-nationalist leader Naftali Bennett's announcement that his party would join talks to form a governing coalition with centrist party leader Yair Lapid.

"I will do everything to form a national unity government with my friend Yair Lapid," said Bennett in a televised appearance.

Netanyahu could find out as soon as Wednesday whether the anti-Netanyahu opposition can find enough common ground to wrestle his grip on power following four elections that have ended in a deadlock.

However, a post-Netanyahu era will reveal to what extent modern Israeli policy towards Palestinians, often attributed to Netanyahu, is historically and structurally embedded across Israeli politics.

"What we are seeing is the embodiment of what it means to have a Netanyahu and an anti-Netanyahu coalition. We have been saying for the past four elections it doesn't matter anymore in Israel who's right or who is left," says Younis.

A fragile anti Netanyahu coalition emerges

The polarisation in Israeli society - due to Netanyahu’s long term rule - has arguably obscured the uniformity of views towards Palestinians both within Israel and the occupied territories over the last two decades.