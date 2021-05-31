The diversion of a Ryanair flight by Belarus last week was an act of "state piracy," EU commissioner Thierry Breton has said after meeting some of the passengers in Lithuania.

"It is an unacceptable event. There has been a hijack, not just of an EU plane with European passengers, but a hijack of European values and that we will not tolerate," he told AFP on Monday.

The Athens to Vilnius flight on May 23 was forced to land in Minsk and dissident journalist Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were arrested, causing a global outcry.

Europe "has been under attack with this act of state piracy. We will not leave this unpunished," Breton said, adding that the EU was working on additional economic sanctions on Belarus.

Exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya during a visit to Estonia on Monday discussed possible EU economic sanctions with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Belarusian President Alexander "Lukashenko has brought Belarus on a path to self-destruction for the sake of personal power and glory," she said at a joint press conference with Kaljulaid.

NATO restricts Belarus personnel access at HQ

Personnel at Belarus' diplomatic mission to NATO will have restricted access to the alliance's headquarters following the forced landing of a passenger plane by Minsk, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We have decided to restrict the access of Belarusian personnel to the NATO headquarters," Stoltenberg told a news conference, without giving more details. NATO and Belarus have had ties since 1992 and the country has had a diplomatic mission to NATO since April 1998.