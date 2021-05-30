Former Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett was caught sharing fake news in a recent social media video.

While trying to justify Israel killing innocent women and children in Gaza, the politician made wild accusations by claiming that Gaza political party Hamas, had been using the Al Shifa Hospital as its base.

Embarrassingly, instead of using an image of the actual Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, he used a Google screengrab of the Shifa Hospital in Pakistan's Islamabad.

He went on to propagate false information by claiming that Hamas were using hospitals, schools and buildings that house foreign press offices as its bases, an accusation that has been debunked as false by a number of respected western NGOs, including the UN.

In the video, Bennett, tries, but fails in his attempt to respond to celebrity titans, Bella Hadid, Trevor Noah and John Oliver who criticised Israel for killing innocent civilians.

Bennett also posted the same video on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Al Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, treated hundreds of people injured by Israel's ruthless air strikes that pummeled civilian neighbourhood for 11 days in May.

Social media responds