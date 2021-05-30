WORLD
2 MIN READ
Oops! Israeli politician caught sharing fake news in social media video
Instead of using an image of the actual Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Israeli politician Naftali Bennett used a Google screengrab of the Shifa Hospital in Pakistan's Islamabad.
Oops! Israeli politician caught sharing fake news in social media video
Instead of using an image of the actual Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Israeli politician Naftali Bennett used a Google screengrab of the Shifa Hospital in Pakistan's Islamabad.
May 30, 2021

Former Israeli Defence Minister Naftali Bennett was caught sharing fake news in a recent social media video.

While trying to justify Israel killing innocent women and children in Gaza, the politician made wild accusations by claiming that Gaza political party Hamas, had been using the Al Shifa Hospital as its base.

Embarrassingly, instead of using an image of the actual Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza, he used a Google screengrab of the Shifa Hospital in Pakistan's Islamabad.

He went on to propagate false information by claiming that Hamas were using hospitals, schools and buildings that house foreign press offices as its bases, an accusation that has been debunked as false by a number of respected western NGOs, including the UN.

In the video, Bennett, tries, but fails in his attempt to respond to celebrity titans, Bella Hadid, Trevor Noah and John Oliver who criticised Israel for killing innocent civilians.

Bennett also posted the same video on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Al Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, treated hundreds of people injured by Israel's ruthless air strikes that pummeled civilian neighbourhood for 11 days in May.

READ MORE: 9 headlines that misrepresent Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Social media responds

Recommended

It did not stop there as thousands pointed out the blatant lies in the video. 

Here are some tweets:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion