“Israeli forces are carrying out revenge attacks against us [Palestinians],” a long-time friend in occupied East Jerusalem told me last night.

He was describing what he called a “wave” of assaults and arrests of those who participated in protests against the violent expulsion of Palestinian families from Sheikh Jarrah, violent raids on Al Aqsa Mosque and the bombardment of civilian targets in Gaza.

“We knew this is how they [Israeli security forces] would behave the moment they think the world is no longer watching,” he said, suggesting the Gaza ceasefire was a cue for the international news media to avert its gaze away from the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, once again.

Palestinian social media accounts show heavily armed Israeli soldiers and police officers carrying out night raids on Palestinian homes, chasing and beating Palestinian Israeli citizens in the streets of Jerusalem and Lod. There are several images of these forces shoving them to the ground and then kneeling on their necks, reminiscent of the way in which George Floyd was murdered by Minnesota Police in the US last year.

One video shows an Israeli soldier ordering a 16-year-old Palestinian girl to go into her family home in Sheikh Jarrah, before shooting her in the back with a rubber-coated steel bullet and then throwing a stun grenade as she lays screaming in agony on the ground. She’s now in hospital recovering with a fractured spine and bruised lungs.

There’s really no level of moral depravity the Israeli Government will not stoop to when it comes to dishing out cruelty and collective punishment to its restive Palestinian population.

This wave of retribution against Palestinian protesters within Israel’s 1948-borders is being carried out under the auspice of what Israeli security forces are calling “Operation Law & Order", which was launched in the early hours of Monday morning, with the stated goal of arresting 500 Palestinian suspects, and inferred goal of “settling scores,” according to Israeli media.

“The official goal is to arrest rioters in riots in the past two weeks, but in practice the police intend to ‘close an account’ with criminal elements in the Arab sector, including some senior targets,” according to Ynet News, which also claimed the operation will involve thousands of police officers from all districts and units, including border police, reserve IDF companies and special units.

This mass arrest operation has nothing to do with criminality and everything to do with dishing out revenge and retribution to a Palestinian population that has resisted an Israeli campaign of ethnic cleansing in occupied East Jerusalem, violent intimidation over worshippers at Islam’s third holiest site and the killing of more than 250 Palestinians, including 58 children, in Gaza. Israeli police officials admitted their policy of “deterrence” had been “severely damaged.”