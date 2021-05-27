Mali's ousted interim president and prime minister have been freed after they were detained by the military and resigned, an aide to the vice president has said.

Interim President Bah Ndaw and Prime Minister Moctar Ouane were arrested and taken to a military base outside the capital on Monday, triggering a crisis in the West African country.

"The interim president and prime minister were released overnight around 1:30 am (0130 GMT). We were true to our word," an official told AFP news agency on Thursday, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The two men resigned from their posts while in detention on Wednesday.

Family members confirmed that Ndaw and Ouane had been freed.

International powers including the United States and military ally France, worried about worsening security in Mali and its neighbours, have condemned the arrests and threatened sanctions.

Cabinet reshuffle

The arrests, orchestrated by Vice President Assimi Goita, have jeopardised Mali's transition back to democracy after a coup in August overthrew formerPresident Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Goita, a colonel, also led last year's coup. He has promised that elections planned for next year will go ahead.

"They resigned, their release was scheduled, we have nothing against them," said Goita aide Baba Cisse.

Ndaw and Ouane's whereabouts will be kept secret to protect their security, Cisse told Reuters news agency. He declined to detail any plans for their replacement.

Goita ordered their arrest after a cabinet reshuffle in which two fellow coup leaders were sacked from their posts.

