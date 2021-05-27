Protests in France are rarely, if ever, peaceful affairs. Unruly and chaotic, they are typically on-brand for a country where rulers have been beheaded and bouts of working-class insurrections demanding social change are a regular occurrence.

When pro-Palestinian marchers tried to organise protests against Israel's bombardment of Gaza civilians and support the people of Sheikh Jarrah, who were being forced off their land to make way for Jewish settlers - the French state quickly moved to ban the marches.

The government of French President Emmanuel Macron cited "a serious disturbance of public order" and that the protests could harm "Israeli interests." Organisers of the pro-Palestinian demonstrators condemned the attempt to stifle their rights as "politically motivated."

For French Muslims, however, it also revealed an uncomfortable and increasingly oppressive reality.

"France is the only democracy in the world where protests supporting Palestine are forbidden," says Elias d'Imzalene, a human rights defender speaking to TRT World.

But such actions follow a pattern in which Macron's government has attempted to stifle Muslim voices in the country.

Earlier this year, Macron pushed for a "Charter of Imams," a set of principles that would define an Islam of France, which amongst other things would regulate what Muslims could speak about in mosques.

"Imams and mosques have to sign the Charter of Imams, written by the French government," says d'Imzalene adding that failure to do so could result in their mosques being shut down and worshippers left without a place of worship.

The Charter stops Muslims in mosques from discussing Islamophobia or international issues which the French government sees as a sign of extremism.

The aim of such measures is to create a "state of exception against Muslims living in France by limiting their civil and political rights, and the right to express their religion," warns d'Imzalene.

For Muslims in France watching their political leaders back Israel in its bombardment of Gaza, which left more than 250 civilians dead, including 66 children, it was a galling double standard.