The UN Security Council has "strongly condemned" the Mali military's ousting and arrest of the country's interim president and vice president, and called for a return to civilian government.

In a unanimous statement on Wednesday, the council called for "the safe, immediate and unconditional release of all the officials detained and urged the defence and security forces elements to return to their barracks without delay."

Transitional president resigns

The UN Security Council warning had little effect, as Mali’s transitional president announced his resignation while he and the prime minister are held in detention after being arrested by the military earlier this week.

The resignation by the leader of an 18-month civilian transitional government risks plunging the troubled nation into further instability and comes as representatives of the West African regional bloc are in Mali to mediate the political crisis, officials said Wednesday.

The UN, the African Union and other international bodies, as well as the US, have urged Mali’s military to release the transitional leaders.

Transitional President Bah N’Daw dismissed Prime Minister Moctar Ouane Wednesday before handing in his own resignation letter to transitional Vice President Col. Assimi Goita, who led the 2020 coup, according to a military official.

A representative for Goita later said that the detained interim president and prime minister would be gradually released.

A West African diplomat who is involved in mediations also confirmed the resignation and dismissal. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not permitted to speak to the press on the subject.

The conditions under which the two transitional leaders are being held are not known.

Goita likely intends to take power himself to control the transition, the diplomat said.

Junta rising

On Tuesday, Goita retook control of Mali, saying in a statement he had deposed the president and prime minister because they had formed a new government without consulting him.

The two were arrested Monday by the military, hours after naming a new Cabinet that did not include two major former junta leaders.

International mediation with Mali’s military, led by former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan of the West African regional body known as ECOWAS, began Tuesday and stretched into Wednesday at the Kati military camp outside the capital, Bamako, where the deposed leaders have been held.