After seven months of work, Turkish and Syrian firms have provided the war-hit northern Syrian city of Idlib with uninterrupted electricity for the first time in six years.

Power lines destroyed in attacks by forces of the Bashar al Assad regime and terror groups backed by Russia and Iran have been repaired and the area now has round-the-clock electricity.

Power has been supplied to some neighbourhoods in Idlib's city centre in the first phase.

This will later be extended to the entire province once the necessary infrastructure is complete.

'Electricity has brought life back to Idlib'

Usame Abu Zayed, the director of the Syrian Green Energy company, said they started work in coordination with a private Turkish company to provide electricity to the people of Idlib from Turkey.

"We started electricity distribution in Idlib," Abu Zayed said. "We carry out our project step by step, including preparation, completion, and installation of electricity grids and stations."

Ahmed Abu Omar, a local businessman, praised those who worked in the electricity distribution scheme. "Today, we can say electricity has brought life back to Idlib."