WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkish, Syrian energy firms unite to light up Syria's Idlib
Turkish and Syrian firms are providing the northern Syrian city of Idlib with 24-hour uninterrupted electricity for the first time in six years.
Turkish, Syrian energy firms unite to light up Syria's Idlib
First pole for electricity to be provided by a Turkish company is being set up in Tal Abyad district in northern Syria, on May 20, 2021. / AA
May 26, 2021

After seven months of work, Turkish and Syrian firms have provided the war-hit northern Syrian city of Idlib with uninterrupted electricity for the first time in six years.

Power lines destroyed in attacks by forces of the Bashar al Assad regime and terror groups backed by Russia and Iran have been repaired and the area now has round-the-clock electricity.

Power has been supplied to some neighbourhoods in Idlib's city centre in the first phase. 

This will later be extended to the entire province once the necessary infrastructure is complete.

READ MORE: Civilians in northern Syria safe only because of Turkish troops – NYT

'Electricity has brought life back to Idlib'

Usame Abu Zayed, the director of the Syrian Green Energy company, said they started work in coordination with a private Turkish company to provide electricity to the people of Idlib from Turkey.

"We started electricity distribution in Idlib," Abu Zayed said. "We carry out our project step by step, including preparation, completion, and installation of electricity grids and stations."

Ahmed Abu Omar, a local businessman, praised those who worked in the electricity distribution scheme. "Today, we can say electricity has brought life back to Idlib."

Recommended

Noting that the city will be supplied with electricity for 24 hours per day, he said, "Without electricity coming from Turkey, we had electricity for two hours a day. Today, we have electricity for 24 hours."

READ MORE: Turkey's response to Russian attack in Syria safe-zone is a milestone

War

Syrians in Assad-held parts of the country voted in a presidential election on Wednesday. Northern Syria and millions of refugees have been excluded from the polls.

Syria has been ravaged by war since early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protesters.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million displaced, according to United Nations estimates.

Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. 

The area has been the subject of multiple ceasefire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Assad regime and its allies.

READ MORE: UN envoy: Turkey cannot shoulder Syria's tragedy alone

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations