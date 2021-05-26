A defiant President Alexander Lukashenko has defended Belarus's diversion of a European flight and arrest of a dissident on board, lashing out at critics at home and abroad.

In his first public statement since the Ryanair flight was diverted and opposition journalist Roman Protasevich arrested on Sunday, Lukashenko dismissed the international outcry the incident provoked.

"I acted lawfully to protect our people," Lukashenko said in an address to parliament, the Belta state-run news agency reported.

The Belarus strongman claimed the flight was ordered to be grounded following a bomb threat that was sent from Switzerland.

"The Swiss authorities have no knowledge of a bomb threat on the Ryanair Athens-Vilnius flight," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Therefore, there have been no announcements from the Swiss authorities to the Belarusian authorities on this matter.

Lukashenko called it an “absolute lie” that a fighter jet he scrambled was forcing the passenger plane to land in Minsk.

The carrier has said its crew was instructed to land. The plane was searched once on the ground, and no bomb was found but Protasevich – the 26-year-old co-founder of opposition Telegram channel Nexta – and his Russian girlfriend Sofia Sapega were arrested after the plane landed.

"Our ill-wishers at home and abroad have changed their methods of attacking the state," Lukashenko said.

"They have crossed many red lines and crossed boundaries of common sense and human morality."

READ MORE:Belarus sentences activists to jail over 2020 protests

Lukashenko – often dubbed "Europe's last dictator" – is facing some of the strongest international pressure of his 26-year rule of ex-Soviet Belarus.

The strongman and his allies are already under a series of Western sanctions over a brutal crackdown on mass protests that followed his disputed re-election to a sixth term last August.

European leaders are now accusing authorities in Minsk of essentially hijacking the passenger flight and they agreed this week to cut air links with Belarus and told airliners to avoid the country's airspace.

The Kremlin said on Wednesday there was no reason to doubt statements made by the Belarusian leader.

Video 'confessions'

The Belarusian opposition has called for further and stronger measures and more protests. The UN Security Council is set to meet behind closed doors later on Wednesday.