In the aftermath of World War II, great powers resolved to never repeat the atrocious events of the past years again. They established international institutions that treated all states as equals and championed the causes of the weak against the strong.

With the responsible guidance and able leadership of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), human civilisation now lives through an unprecedented period of progress and prosperity – a period aptly called the Long Peace.

How one feels about the above mentioned statements greatly depends on where one is situated in the world. For those living in the Global North, the world is what Dutch historian Rutger Bregman calls “the land of plenty” where “almost everyone is rich, safe, and healthy” and “the only thing we lack” is “a reason to get out of bed in the morning.”

But life manifests itself in a different way for those living down in the power chain – a reminder of what Thomas Hobbes called “solitary, poor, nasty, brutish and short.”

The reality is that despite the so-called efforts of global purveyors of justice, the nature of the world one finds today is not far from the one Thucydides described over 2,000 years ago in which “right is only in question between equals in power, while the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.”

International institutions have failed to protect rights of the weak and served merely as tools of stronger states to pursue their agendas. Be it the causes of freedom in Palestine and Kashmir, or the violence meted out by outsiders against local populations in Afghanistan and Yemen, international institutions have paid only lip-service to the causes of the oppressed.

The strong do what they can

For decades, Israel has been gradually encroaching on Palestinian lands and rights. It has killed and maimed thousands of innocents – with over 230 killed in just the past two weeks.

Every time Israel proposes an annexation plan, establishes a new settler colony, or displaces Palestinian families from neighbourhoods, there is a local reaction to which it retaliates disproportionately. A great number of protests occur globally condemning Israel’s actions. A ceasefire takes place. Leaders and institutions give themselves a pat on the back.

But Israel does not cancel its original annexation plans, nor destroy established colonies, nor resettle displaced families in their homes. While its response against local opposition diminishes, its injustices remain. Israel gets what it wants. The cycle goes on.

Every time international institutions condone an injustice, it encourages another oppressor to take advantage of their apathy. The Indian revocation of Article 370 is a textbook example.

In a video that went viral in 2019, India’s Consul General in New York Sandeep Chakravorty advocated Israel’s model of settler-colonialism in Indian-occupied Kashmir: “It has happened in the Middle East. If the Israeli people can do it, we can also do it.”

But what does India want to do?

Over the past two years, India has pursued a demographic invasion of Kashmir. It has illegally changed laws that allow outsiders to buy land and lay claim to a Kashmiri domicile.

Following Israel’s example, India is creating separate settlements to house families of ex-military personnel with Kashmiri authorities having no say in the matter. Any opposition to Indian colonialism is crushed with an iron-fist.

India's annexation of Kashmir, a disputed territory, is a direct violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. But the UN remains idle while the human rights it claims to enshrine get trampled on in Kashmir.