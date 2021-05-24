Sudan has declared a state of emergency and imposed a night curfew in some parts of the coastal Red Sea state, after tribal violence that killed at least five people, a statement and state media said.

The statement by the state governor media office on Monday gave no details of the clashes and did not mention casualties.

However, state news agency Suna quoted a local medical official as saying the clashes left at least five people killed and 13 wounded.

READ MORE: Civilians killed in disputed Sudanese Abyei region

The report said the clashes broke out at some areas in the city of Port Sudan.

Red Sea state, in eastern Sudan, has a history of deadly clashes between the Beni Amer and Nuba, even after leaders from the two tribes signed a peace agreement to stem the violence in 2019.

Cash infusion

This comes after a statement earlier on Monday that saw the World Bank allocate $2 billion to cash-stripped Sudan as the transitional government struggles to address the county’s decades-long economic woes.

READ MORE: Fighting halts in Sudan’s Darfur but deaths soar beyond 130

The funds would be used to finance big infrastructure projects along with others to help displaced people over the next 12 months, said Hafez Ghanem, World Bank vice president for eastern and southern Africa.

The announcement came around two months after Sudan cleared all of its overdue payments to the World Bank.

The move has given the transitional government in Khartoum access to new types of international financing for the first time in nearly three decades.