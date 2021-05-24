WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores injured as metro trains crash in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur
At least 47 people suffer serious injuries and 166 had minor injuries in the accident, according to a police official.
Scores injured as metro trains crash in Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur
Two trains collided on the metro line in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia. / AA
May 24, 2021

More than 200 passengers have been injured in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur when two metro trains collided in a tunnel, police said.

The accident happened just before 9:00 pm (1300 GMT), when a packed train collided with a second that was empty and heading in the opposite direction.

Pictures circulating on social media showed injured passengers sprawled on the floor of a carriage, which was covered in glass.

They also showed people on stretchers being treated by emergency services after the accident, which happened in downtown Kuala Lumpur close to the landmark Petronas Twin Towers.

Forty-seven people suffered serious injuries and 166 had minor injuries in the accident, said police official Mohamad Zainal Abdullah.

Recommended

The empty train had just been repaired and was travelling on the same track as the full train.

"The front of the trains collided, and the impact threw passengers on to the floor, this caused the injuries," he said.

The trains were not travelling fast at the time at the accident  one was going at 20 kilometres per hour and the other at 40 kilometres per hour, officials said.

They also said there was no sign of foul play and the accident appeared to have been caused by miscommunication.

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Facebook that the crash was "serious".

"I have instructed the transport minister and (train) operator... to conduct an in-depth probe to find out the cause of the accident," he said.

Accidents are rare on the metro system that serves Kuala Lumpur.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Rohingya Muslims plead for help at UN to stop killings in Myanmar
Qatar welcomes Trump's order treating any attack on its territory as a threat to US security
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Global Sumud becomes latest flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces on way to Gaza
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister
US Supreme Court prevents Trump from firing fed governor for now
US sanctions alleged Iranian 'weapons networks' after UN reimposes restrictions
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order pledging US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized