Indian authorities have ordered the evacuation of nearly half a million people out of the path of a new cyclone heading towards eastern India just one week after another deadly storm smashed into the west coast.

The cyclones are hitting as India reels from a surge in coronavirus infections that has plunged the healthcare system into crisis and pushed the country's Covid-19 death toll above 300,000.

Experts say storms off India's coast are increasing in frequency and intensity as climate change warms ocean waters.

The India Meteorological Department said Cyclone Yaas had formed in the Bay of Bengal and was expected to barrel into West Bengal and Odisha states on Wednesday.

Neighbouring Bangladesh has also been put on alert.

READ MORE:India issues new cyclone warning as death toll from Tauktae rises

'Very severe cyclonic storm'

Yaas could pack gusts of up to 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour as a "very severe cyclonic storm" at the time of landfall, the department said.

Storm surges of up to four metres (13 feet) high were "likely to inundate low-lying coastal areas," it added.

Evacuations in coastal districts and the Sunderbans mangrove forest, a UNESCO world heritage site, started on Sunday, West Bengal disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan said.