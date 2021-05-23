A gun battle has erupted between Myanmar junta and an alliance of armed ethnic groups opposed to February's coup, at a town on the border with China.

The fighting at Muse, one of the main crossing points to China, is the latest to hit Myanmar since the coup led to an upsurge of conflict with insurgent groups in border regions, as well as bombings, shootings and arson across the country.

Gunfire broke out in Muse around dawn, broadcaster DVB and Khit Thit Media said.

Khit Thit Media published pictures of what it said were civilian vehicles that were peppered with bullet holes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Reuters was unable to reach the junta or spokespeople for the four ethnic armed groups that make up the Northern Alliance.

Uprising paralyses the system

One of the groups in the alliance, the Kachin Independence Army, attacked a military post in northwestern Myanmar, nearly 320 km from Muse and closer to the Indian border on the other side of the country on Saturday.

The junta is fighting a growing number of conflicts since it seized power on February 1 and overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi. Ethnic armed groups that have waged war for decades to demand greater autonomy have been joined by new groups opposed to the coup.

Meanwhile, protests are carried out daily against military rule, while strikes have paralysed hospitals, schools and much private business.