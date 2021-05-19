The current crisis of Palestine-Israel deepens as casualties mount, smoke from destroyed buildings fills the air in Gaza, and there is rioting on the streets of many Israeli and West Bank towns.

Underlying this entire eruption of tensions between oppressor and oppressed were the flimsy legalised evictions of six Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah, which for Palestinians epitomised their long ordeal of persecution and banishment in what psychologically remains their homeland.

While this mayhem continues, the lights have remained scandalously dim at the UN. Western leaders pathetically call for calm on both sides as if equal, while perversely affirming the one-sidedness of ‘Israel’s right to defend itself’ as if it had been attacked out of the blue.

Is this but one more cycle of violence exhibiting the unresolvable clash between a native people overwhelmed by a colonial intruder emboldened by a unique religiously grounded settler sense of entitlement? Or are we witnessing the beginning of the end of the century-long struggle by the Palestinians to defend their homeland against the unfolding Zionist Project that stole their land, trampled on their dignity, and made Palestinians victimised strangers in what had been their national home for centuries?

Only the future can fully unravel this haunting uncertainty. In the meantime, we can expect more bloodshed, death, outrage, grief, injustice, and continuing geopolitical interference. What these events have made clear is that the Palestinians are withstanding prolonged oppression with their spirit of resistance intact, and refuse pacification regardless of the severity of the imposed hardships.

We also are made to appreciate that the Israeli leadership – and most of its public – is no longer in the mood even to pretend to be receptive to alternatives to the completion of their settler-colonial undertaking despite its dependence on a weaponised version of apartheid governance.

For Israelis and much of the West, the core narrative continues to be the violence of a terrorist organisation, Hamas, challenging the peaceful state of Israel with destructive intent, making the Israeli response reasonable as both a discouragement of the rockets but as a harsh punitive lesson for the people of Gaza designed to deter future terrorist attacks.

The Israeli missiles and drones are deemed ‘defensive’ while the rockets are acts of ‘terrorism’ even though Israeli human targets are seldom hit, and despite the fact that it is Israeli weaponry that causes widespread death and destruction among the over two million civilians Gazans who have been victims of an unlawful blockade since 2007 that has crippled an impoverished, crowded, traumatised Palestinian enclave long enduring unemployment levels above 50 percent.

In the current confrontation, Israel’s control over international discourse has succeeded in de-contextualising the timeline of violence, having the effect of leading those with little knowledge of what induced the flurry of Hamas rockets to believe falsely that the destruction in Gaza was a retaliatory Israeli reaction to hundreds of rockets launched by Hamas and other militia groups.

With abuses of language that might even surprise Orwell, Israel’s state terrorism is airbrushed by the world along with the rebuff of Hamas’ peace diplomacy over the past 15 years that has repeatedly sought a permanent ceasefire and peaceful coexistence.

For Palestinians, and those in solidarity with their struggle, Israel knowingly allowed the subjugated population of occupied East Jerusalem to experience a series of anguishing humiliations to occur during the holy period of Ramadan, rubbing salt in the already opened wounds resulting from the Sheikh Jarrah evictions. This had the inevitable effect of refreshing Palestinian memories of their defining experiences of ethnic cleansing days before the annual May 15observance of the Nakba. This amounted to a metaphoric reenactment of that massive crime of expulsion accompanying the birth of Israel in 1948, intensified by the bulldozing of several hundred Palestinian villages signaling the Israeli intention to make the banishment permanent.

Symbolic victories