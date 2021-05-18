As Iran prepares for a presidential election next month, two heavyweight conservative candidates have announced their candidacy, Ebrahim Raisi and Ali Larijani.

The current president, Hassan Rouhani, who is described as a moderate within the context of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will not be allowed to run for a third consecutive term.

Both of the latest candidates enjoy close ties with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The Guardian Council’s approval, which will announce the approval list on May 27, is compulsory for the candidates to run for the presidency for the next four-year term.

Chief Justice of Iran Ebrahim Raisi

Ebrahim Raisi is a conservative politician who was appointed as Chief Justice of the country by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Raisi, 61, was born in a clerical family in the Noghan district of Mashhad, a place famous for religious pilgrimages.

He holds a masters degree in the field of International Private Law and a PhD in "jurisprudence and fundamentals of Islamic law" from Shahid Motahari University.

His religious education in Qom established his clerical credentials, one of the premier places of learning for Shia scholarship, and he was also the student of many famous Shia scholars.

After the Iranian Revolution in 1979, he served as prosecutor in several cities in Iran.

In 1985, he was appointed deputy prosecutor of Tehran and in 1989, promoted to senior prosecutor in the capital.

He had worked as the head of the General Inspection Office in 1994 until he became the first Deputy Chief Justice of Iran in 2004.

In 2014, he was appointed Attorney-General of Iran, a position he held until 2016.

Raisi lost the 2017 presidential election to current President Rouhani as a candidate for the Popular Front of Islamic Revolution Forces (JAMNA) and supported by other revolutionary factions.

He had pledged to fight against poverty and corruption, however, he lost the election to Rouhani.