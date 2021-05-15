Indian police in disputed Kashmir has arrested 21 people, including a young graffiti artist, for "disturbing public order by expressing solidarity with Palestinians and holding protests against Israel's military offensive in Gaza."

Police said in a statement on Saturday that they were keeping a "close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order" in Kashmir.

The statement said police were "sensitive to public anguish" but wouldn't allow those sentiments to "trigger violence, lawlessness, and disorder."

Occupied Kashmir rejects Israeli occupation

The Muslim-majority Himalayan region of Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety. It is often called South Asia's Palestine where many Kashmiris espouse the territory's merger with Pakistan or complete independence in a UN-backed plebiscite.

Many have long shown strong solidarity with Palestinians and have often staged anti-Israel protests when the Israeli attacks began in besieged Gaza.

Police inspector-general Vijay Kumar told reporters that 20 people were arrested in Srinagar, the region's main city, and one from a village in southern Kashmir.

Prominent activist Sarjan Barkati arrested