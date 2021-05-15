Israeli planes have renewed air strikes in Gaza as the death toll continues to rise in the besieged enclave and regional powers scramble to secure calm.

Palestinian medics said at least two people were killed in one of several air strikes in northern Gaza. Residents said Israeli naval boats fired shells from the Mediterranean though none may have hit the strip.

At least seven Palestinian civilians, including five children, were killed and others wounded when Israeli warplanes bombed and destroyed a residential house in western Gaza City.

Witnesses said the bodies were taken to the Shifa hospital after the bombing of a house belonging to the Abu Hatab family in the Al Shati refugee camp.

A search for missing people under the rubble is underway, they said.

The bombing took the death toll since the Israeli attacks started Monday to 133, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The fatalities included 36 children and 20 women, while the number of injured rose to 950, according to a statement from the ministry.

Relentless bombardment

The Israeli army carried out nearly 30 air strikes in northern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Electricity was cut in much of the area in the north due to attacks targeting the Education Directorate and civilian homes.

The Palestinian religious affairs ministry said Israeli planes destroyed a mosque.

A military spokesman said the army was checking the report.

Sirens sounded in two major southern Israeli cities warning of incoming fire from Gaza. Hamas claimed responsibility for launching rockets.

With no sign of an end to the fighting, casualties spread further afield, with 11 Palestinians killed by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank.

US urges "sustainable calm"

Ahead of a session of the UN Security Council on Sunday to discuss the situation, Biden administration envoy Hady Amr, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Israel and Palestinian Affairs, flew in on Friday.

The US Embassy in Israel said the aim was "to reinforce the need to work toward a sustainable calm."

US President Joe Biden gave a show of support to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call a day earlier, saying “there has not been a significant overreaction” in Israel’s response to Hamas rockets. He said the aim is to get a “significant reduction in attacks, particularly rocket attacks.”

Israel launched day-long attacks on Friday to destroy what it said were several kilometers of tunnels, launch sites and weapons manufacturing warehouses used by Hamas in an effort to halt the rocket attacks.

Diplomatic flurry

Egypt was leading regional efforts to secure a ceasefire. Cairo was pushing for both sides to cease fire from midnight on Friday pending further negotiations, two Egyptian security sources said, with Egypt leaning on Hamas and others, including the United States, trying to reach an agreement with Israel.

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Jordan discussed efforts to end the Gaza confrontation and to prevent "provocations" in Jerusalem, Egypt's foreign ministry said.

"The talks have taken a real and serious path on Friday," a Palestinian official said. "The mediators from Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations are stepping up their contacts with all sides in a bid to restore calm, but a deal hasn't yet been reached."