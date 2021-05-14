TÜRKİYE
Erdogan: Turkey will not accept persecution by Israel
If the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation does not take a “concrete” stance against Israeli attacks on Palestine, it will discredit its own existence, says Turkish president.
Turkish President and leader of Justice and Development (AK) Party Recep Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech as he celebrates Eid al Fitr with provincial heads of AK Party via video link in Ankara, Turkey on May 14, 2021. / AA
May 14, 2021

Calling on the world to stand against Israeli attacks on Palestine, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Turkey will not accept Israeli persecution, even if the whole world ignores it.

Those who remain silent or openly back Israel's bloodshed should know one day it will be their turn, Erdogan said while addressing a virtual meeting of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party.

"It is imperative that UN Security Council takes steps to ensure peace in Jerusalem in line with decisions of the General Assembly," he said.

On Israeli attacks, Erdogan said Turkey is ready to actively support any initiative by the UN, and take responsibility for peace.

If the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation does not take a "concrete" stance against Israeli attacks, it will discredit its own existence, the Turkish president added.

The Muslim bloc has called an emergency ministerial meeting on Sunday to discuss Israeli attacks on Palestinian territories.

Tensions have been running high in occupied East Jerusalem over the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood. Israeli settlers are waiting on a Supreme Court verdict to determine whether they will evict Palestinian families living in the neighbourhood since the 1950s.

At least 122 Palestinians killed

Tensions further escalated this past week, moving from occupied East Jerusalem to Gaza after Palestinian resistance groups there vowed to retaliate against Israeli assaults on Al Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah if they were not halted.

At least 122 Palestinians, including 31 children, have been killed since then, according to Gaza health officials.

Over 830 others have been injured, in addition to heavy damages to residential buildings across the enclave.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, a move that has never been recognised by the international community.

SOURCE:AA
