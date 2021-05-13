I was born in Jerusalem and lived most of my life along with my family in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood, for the past 27 years. It was initially home to my paternal grandparents, my grandfather, who I did not know because he was martyred in the 1967 war, and my grandmother, who resided there her whole life.

I live in the upper part of Sheikh Jarrah near the playground; on the edge of Ammunition Hill — named by the Israel occupation — where the Six Day War took place. My maternal family also resides in Sheikh Jarrah and live right next to the mosque. They are currently responsible for it, as my grandfather was the Imam of the mosque before he passed away. For years now it’s at the care of my mother's uncles and cousins.

Generally, one does not need to express why they love their homes, nor do they have to defend their attachment to their histories. However, we must currently express this in human terms for any solidarity and action to take place.

Jerusalem in general, and Sheikh Jarrah especially, hold a special place in my heart. It's the place where I have quite literally learnt everything I know, where I grew up with both sides of my family, and where I've experienced everything for most of my life.

Efforts to diminish Palestinians in Jerusalem was clear from an early age, and I knew that staying in the city was a statement for, and by, my family. Other than Israel's loud opinion about their intent to occupy Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and repopulate it as a completely Jewish city, the reason this was more amplified for me as a child was the Israeli government's intention to buy my family houses and the surrounding families for a hefty sum. This is something that none of my family ever accepted. However, it clarified to me their deep interest in the area, its strategic location, and great symbolic importance.

The Israeli government has made significant changes to our area over the years; the sum of the land surrounding our neighborhood is owned by the Israeli Municipality. The area in front of our house used to be a land full of trees, which were all removed when they built a parking lot instead, at the launch of the tram.

As of 2020 it was converted into a bus garage; which causes a great deal of noise and is just not a pleasant scene to have in front of your house. This is a great example that demonstrates how if the Israelis don’t get what they want, they try and make your life miserable to get you to leave on your own.

I have always been aware from a young age about the homes Israeli settlers took from the Palestinian Hannoun and Al Ghawi families, as well as the Kurd family having to give half of their house to the Israeli settlers.

Of course, that's all I knew at the time. All the details surrounding it was something I learned when I grew to understand more about the situation in Jerusalem, and the dispossession of Palestinians and te demolition of their homes in many parts of Jerusalem such as Silwan, under the pretence of not having a license to build; of course in addition to making it near impossible for a Palestinian to aqcuire the license for it being unbelievalbly expensive and uncertain. On the other hand, Israeli settlers are dealt with extreme ease and leniency when deciding to live in Jerusalem.

A collective awakening