Calls have grown for a de-escalation of violence after Israeli air strikes on Gaza that have left at least 65 dead, including 16 children, and hundreds injured.

The Israeli army has launched hundreds of air strikes on the Palestinian enclave since Monday, while Palestinian groups launched more than 1,000 rockets in some of the worst violence in seven years.

At least six people have died in Israel since the start of Israeli military action, one of them a soldier hit by a missile fired from Gaza.

Tensions have been running high since an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of occupied East Jerusalem.

Some countries have urged peaceful de-escalation while others voiced support for the warring parties under "self defence".

Powers calling on Israel to de-escalate

President Vladimir Putin urged Israelis and the Palestinians to halt fighting in a call with Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said the world needed to give Israel a "strong" lesson.

"Serious concern was expressed about the continuing clashes and the growing number of people killed and wounded," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Putin had "called on the parties to de-escalate tensions and peacefully resolve the emerging issues", the statement added.

Erdogan told Putin the international community needed to "teach a deterrent lesson" to Israel, adding that Ankara was working to mobilise this reaction, according to a statement from his office.

Erdogan said nations should also discuss the "idea of sending an international protection force to the region in order to protect Palestinian civilians".

"UN Security Council should get involved, give clear messages to Israel to halt attacks before crisis grows further," Erdogan added.

Erdogan, a vocal advocate of the Palestinian cause, has stepped up diplomacy, speaking to a range of regional leaders and condemning Israel's "terror".

The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court expressed concern that "crimes" might have been committed.

"I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute," which founded the ICC, Fatou Bensouda said on Twitter on Wednesday.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned Israel and reiterated support for Palestinians.

The pan-Islamic body based in the Saudi city of Jeddah said it "condemns in the strongest terms the repeated attacks by the Israeli occupation authorities against the Palestinian people", in a statement.

It also denounced "the Israeli occupation forces' continuation of their colonial programmes – building settlements, attempting to confiscate Palestinian properties, forceful eviction of Palestinians from their land."

Jordan and Saudi Arabia called for effective international efforts to protect Palestinians against Israeli attacks and violations.

The call came during talks over the phone between Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The statement said the two ministers condemned "illegal Israeli practices", warning that continued Israeli aggression against the Al Aqsa Mosque and Gaza, and the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood will have consequences.