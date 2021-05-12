The International Criminal Court (ICC) is concerned about escalating violence in the West Bank and the possibility that war crimes are being committed there.

"I note with great concern the escalation of violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as well as in and around Gaza, and the possible commission of crimes under the Rome Statute", ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Hostilities by Israel on Hamas-governed Gaza escalated on Wednesday, with at least 48 killed in Gaza and six in Israel so far in the most intensive aerial exchanges for years.

The ICC prosecutor in March announced an official investigation into possible war crimes committed in the Palestinian territories.

Bensouda, who will be replaced by British prosecutor Karim Khan on June 16, said in December 2019 that war crimes had been or were being committed in the West Bank and Gaza.

That probe will mainly focus on the 2014 Gaza War but also look at the deaths of Palestinian demonstrators from 2018 onwards.

After a five-year preliminary probe, she had said there was “reasonable basis” to believe crimes were committed by Israeli Defense Forces and Israeli authorities, and by armed Palestinian groups such as Hamas.

"My Office will continue to monitor developments on the ground and will factor any matter that falls within its jurisdiction", Bensouda said on Wednesday.