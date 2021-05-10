More than 150 bodies, suspected to have been Covid-19 patients who died of the virus in India, have been found dumped in northern river Ganga, local media reported.

The bodies, found by horrified residents, were floating in the river and some dumped on the banks in northern Bihar state, Times of India news website reported on Monday.

"Locals fear that these covid bodies will be washed down further and can be eaten by stray dogs which will further spread coronavirus," it reported.

Locals told AFP that they believed the bodies had been dumped in the river because cremation sites were overwhelmed or because relatives could not afford wood for funeral pyres.

"It is really shocking for us," local resident Kameshwar Pandey told AFP.

Indian coronavirus infections and deaths held close to record daily highs on Monday, increasing calls for the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lock down the world's second-most populous country.

The Health Ministry reported 366,161 new Covid-19 infections and 3,754 more deaths on Monday.

India's total caseload now stands at 22.66 million, with 246,116 deaths.

"The local administration believes the bodies floated down from Uttar Pradesh and belong to Covid patients whose relatives may have been unable to find space to cremate or bury them," NDTV news channel reported.

The bodies were said to be bloated and decomposing bodies, implying they had been in the water "for at least five to seven days," according to official KK Upadhyay.

Reason behind dumpings

Officials say the bodies floated down the Ganga from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state.

On Thursday, locals in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur spotted over a dozen bodies floating in the Yamuna river.

"Speculation grew about the bodies being of those villagers who succumbed to coronavirus," India Today reported.

"Some are even saying that the sheer number of Covid-19 casualties in villages in Hamirpur is such that bodies of the victims are being floated on the river as cremation grounds are overwhelmed with the numbers," it said.

