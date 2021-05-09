A suicide bomber has killed six police officers in front of a district police station in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, in an attack claimed by the Somalia-based Al Qaeda-affiliated group Al Shabab.

"Six police officers including the commander of the Waberi (district) police were confirmed dead and six others were injured in the blast," Somali police spokesperson Major Sadiq Aden Ali Doodishe said late on Sunday.

Al Shabab claimed responsibility for the assault but said they had killed five police personnel.

"Our target was to kill police commanders and we killed five police (personnel) including the commander of the Waberi police station," Abdiasis Abu Musab, Al Shabab's military operations spokesperson, told Reuters news agency on Monday.

Terrorist attack